Scam artists targeting Tri-City job seekers

Job seekers beware.
Scam artists are targeting people who used a recent virtual job fair run by JobConnects, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The scam artists sent an email referencing a virtual personal assistant position.
A recent victim received a check for $2,973 and told to purchase gift cards and send in the number from the back of the cards, the sheriff’s office said. What she didn’t know was the check wasn’t real.
Columbia Basin College uses JobConnects to set up an employment database for students. The company sent out a warning to people who used the virtual job fair.
“CBC notified students registered for the service warning them not to respond to or pursue job postings if contacted via e-mail by individuals identifying themselves as employers,” said Anna Tensmeyer, the college’s marketing and communications director.
The college took down their website for the JobConnects service while college officials investigate what happened, and ensure students are not at risk.
While the target is different, it is common for scam artists to send people fake checks in exchange for prepaid credit cards or gift cards.
Similar scams have been seen in Texas, where people using the state’s labor and employment were targeted. In that case, the victim was told to transfer the money via Western Union.
