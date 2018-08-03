He’s supposed to avoid his ex. Kennewick police say he caused a crash to assault her

A Kennewick man is accused of intentionally crashing into his former girlfriend’s car, then attacking the woman after she got out.
Brent R. Smith, 42, already had been ordered by the court to stay away from his ex in both his active case and prior convictions.
Now he’s locked up on $100,000 bail.
During a court appearance July 31, Smith crumpled up a new no-contact order immediately after a bailiff handed him the paperwork.
He pleaded innocent Aug. 2 in Benton County Superior Court to felony violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault, both with domestic violence allegations.
A trial date was set for Sept. 17.
He already is scheduled for trial Oct. 8 on two other cases: second-degree unlawful possession of a gun and felony violation of a protection order with domestic violence.
Smith was out of custody on those cases since posting bond in March on $7,500.
His defense attorney, Kevin Holt, asked to hold off on arguing for a reduction of the new $100,000 bail amount.
Kennewick police were called July 6 about an assault that happened outside a Columbia Drive fast-food restaurant.
The victim told officers that she’d driven to a safe location before calling 911.
An officer who met with the woman noted she had red marks on her neck, according to court documents.
The woman said that after picking up a hamburger for a coworker, she was heading back to work when a white van crashed into her stopped car.
She got out and Smith hit her on the face, grabbed her neck and bit her, documents said.
She was able to get into her car and take off. Smith allegedly chased after her on foot.
A witness later told Kennewick police about hearing a crash and seeing a man attacking a woman, court documents said.
The witness confirmed seeing the victim flee in her car and Smith running behind it, documents said.
Police found the van Smith was driving in the restaurant’s parking lot. It was abandoned, with damage to the passenger side.
Officers couldn’t find Smith, so the court issued an arrest warrant July 24.
In one of Smith’s active cases, police got a call in March about an order violation in progress in the parking lot of the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick.
Dispatchers passed on a car’s description and license plate number.
An officer stopped the Subaru Legacy on Canal Drive, court documents said. The woman was in the driver’s seat and Smith was the passenger.
Smith told police he knew the driver — whom he identified as his fiancee — was a protected party and he was not supposed to be around her, documents said.
Smith’s second active case is from last October, when authorities allegedly found an AR-15 rifle in his bedroom.
The home where he lived was being searched for evidence of a hit-and-run and possession of stolen property, court documents said. Another resident told police they’d seen Smith recently cleaning the rifle, documents said.
Smith is not supposed to own or possess guns both because of his felony convictions and his active domestic violence no-contact order.
