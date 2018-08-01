A woman thought she was helping a stranded driver. She was robbed instead

A stranded car, a borrowed phone and an outstanding debt apparently led to a robbery outside of a Pasco convenience store Tuesday night.
A man and a woman stopped at the Circle K on Argent Road around 11:36 p.m. and spotted two people in a broken down Chrysler 300. The woman loaned one of the stranded people her phone, Pasco police said.
What she didn’t know was the stranded person was calling Jay Michael Wayne Ehlers, 54, of Kennewick. The victim owed Ehlers money. When he called her phone back, she discovered who it was and hid in the store to avoid him.
In the mean time, Ehlers showed up and teamed up with the two people from the Chrysler to confront the man who was with her. He allegedly claimed to have a gun, and took cellphones and their Subaru’s keys, and drove away in Ehler’s truck.
The victims used a spare key to drive off in the Subaru.
Witnesses called 911 to report the fight, and officers found the couple in the Subaru.
Pasco and Kennewick officers tracked Ehlers down and arrested him. He was booked into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for robbery.
Pasco police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 509-545-3421.
Comments