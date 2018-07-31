Woman shot inside Richland Winco store

A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.
Lee Boyd Malvo, who received multiple life sentences for his role in the 2002 "Beltway sniper" killings, may have his fate decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. He faces resentencing because he was only 17 years old when he was first sentenced.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.
Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.