Woman shot inside Richland Winco store

A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.
Dispatchers in Utah received a 911 hang-up from a woman who could be heard arguing with someone. When officers with the St. George Police Department arrived, a dog at the address attacked them.

Surveillance video shows suspects with masks and guns rob a Kirkland pot shop and force a customer to help them load up stolen marijuana. The robbery occurred at the Higher Leaf dispensary on Monday evening. The suspects are still at large.