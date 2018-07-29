Alleged drunk driver injures motorcycle rider in Kennewick crash

An alleged drunk driver crashed into a motorcycle on 10th Avenue sending the rider to the hospital.
Investigators believe Rachael Anderson, 43, was drunk behind the wheel of a SUV going 35 mph on 10th Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, when she rear-ended a motorcycle that was turning right onto South Johnson Street, Kennewick police said.
The rider was thrown from the bike. Officers helped him until he could be taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Anderson was arrested for DUI.
Police shut down most of 10th Avenue Saturday night while officers investigated.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert
Comments