Homeless man accused of starting fire next to Water Follies fans

A homeless man is in jail after allegedly setting a small fire along Canal Drive in Kennewick on Saturday.
Jared Pruitt, 27, a transient, started the fire on railroad property near the intersection with Quincy Place about 11:05 a.m., Kennewick Officer Zach Moore said. When officers arrived to help firefighters, Pruitt had left.
The fire was extinguished before it could threaten any homes or the people gathered to watch the boat races, Moore said.
They tracked Pruitt to a nearby homeless camp, where officers say he was carrying a small amount of methamphetamine.
Pruitt was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possession of meth, trespassing and reckless burning.
