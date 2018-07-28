1 rushed to Harborview after blue bridge pileup

A man caught in the middle of a three-pickup pileup on the blue bridge Saturday was sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Justin J. Dinius, 54, of Kennewick, was driving a Toyota Tundra south at 9:55 a.m. when he slowed for a pickup in front of him, said the Washington State Patrol.
Jaime Beltran-Hernandez, 45, of Kennewick, could stop his Chevy Silverado in time and crashed into Dinius’ pickup, pushing it into the truck in front of him.
Beltran-Hernandez and the driver of the other pickup, Esmeralda T. Jimenez, 32, of Pasco, were not hurt. Dinius was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital before being flown to Harborview.
WSP is still investigating what happened.
