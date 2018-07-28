Richland man hospitalized after shooting

A man was rushed to a hospital late Friday after an argument turned violent in Richland.
The fight started around 11 p.m. on the 2100 block of Concord Street, and ended when one of the men shot the other in the chest with a handgun, Richland police said.
The wounded man was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. His condition was not listed.
The other man was detained for questioning.
Names have not been released for either person involved.
Check back for updates.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert
Comments