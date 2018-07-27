Kennewick police are trying to identify this man, who robbed the Family Food convenience store Wednesday afternoon.
Kennewick police are trying to identify this man, who robbed the Family Food convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Kennewick Police Department
Kennewick police are trying to identify this man, who robbed the Family Food convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

He robbed a Kennewick convenience store. Do you recognize him?

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

July 27, 2018 06:18 PM

Kennewick, WA

Kennewick police released pictures of the masked man accused of robbing a Clearwater Avenue convenience store.

The robber dressed in a dark T-shirt, a baseball hat and carrying a fanny pack walked into the Family Food store at 5608 W. Clearwater Ave. around 3:30 p.m. and demanded cash.

While the man did not say he had a gun, the clerk saw the grip of a pistol in his pack, Kennewick Sgt. Aaron Clem said.

If you recognize the man, contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or you can contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

  Comments  