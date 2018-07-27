He robbed a Kennewick convenience store. Do you recognize him?

Kennewick police released pictures of the masked man accused of robbing a Clearwater Avenue convenience store.
The robber dressed in a dark T-shirt, a baseball hat and carrying a fanny pack walked into the Family Food store at 5608 W. Clearwater Ave. around 3:30 p.m. and demanded cash.
While the man did not say he had a gun, the clerk saw the grip of a pistol in his pack, Kennewick Sgt. Aaron Clem said.
If you recognize the man, contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or you can contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
