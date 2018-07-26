Daytime robber holds up Kennewick store

Kennewick police are looking for a man who robbed the Family Food convenience store Wednesday afternoon.
The robber, who alluded to having a gun, walked into the store at 5608 W. Clearwater Ave. at 3:30 p.m and demanded cash from the register, said police.
The man was dressed all in black.
The clerk waited for a while before calling police because of a comment the robber made, said officers.
Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or with information is asked to call nonemergency dispatchers at 509-585-4208.
