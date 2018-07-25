5 jailed after pummeling Pasco driver

Five people allegedly attacked a man as he sat in his car at his Pasco apartment, leaving him with a broken nose and shoe-shaped cut on his face.
Uriel Martinez Mesino had just parked in the 700 block of Third Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday when a black pickup followed him into the complex lot, according to court records.
Two men in the truck, Jonathon Villegas, 23, and Carlos Tapia-Torres, 24, got out of the pickup and tried opening his car doors. When that didn’t work, one of the men grabbed a rock, smashed a window and hit the door release to get inside, records said.
The two assailants were joined by Miguel Lopez-Arjona, 31, and all three allegedly hit and kicked Martinez Mesino before stealing the driver’s keys.
The 28-year-old victim told police that Esther Oliva, 20, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado, while Leonel Ramirez-Torres, 34, kept watch for police from the truck’s back seat.
The group left Martinez Mesino with cuts on his forehead and behind his ear, as well as the broken nose.
After getting a description of the suspects, Sgt. Chad Pettijohn caught up with the truck at 14th Avenue and Hassalo Street.
While the five appeared ready to flee, officers persuaded them to stay, likely because the officers knew them by name, according to Pasco police. Tapia-Torres allegedly had the victim’s keys in his pocket.
All five are being held in Franklin County jail with bail ranging from $10,000 for Oliva to $75,000 for Villegas and Tapia-Torres.
Franklin County prosecutors have until Friday to charge them with first-degree robbery.
Comments