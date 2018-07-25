He had a stolen truck. But he still needed gas money

A man spent nearly three hours in Kennewick begging for gas money to fuel his stolen truck.
Officers were called to USA Gasoline on South Quillan Street after David J. Berryhill, 52, of Spokane, kept bugging people for money to gas the 1999 Dodge Ram pickup he was driving.
As police pulled up, Berryhill walked away.
Officers saw the truck had U.S. government license plates and found the ignition had been punched out.
While the plates weren’t reported stolen, the truck was taken from a Medical Lake resident in Spokane, Officer Roman Trujillo said.
A few hours later, an officer found Berryhill in the area and arrested him on suspicion of possessing a stolen car.
