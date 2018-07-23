Man rolls car after 2 'trash cans' at Tri-Cities bar. He's fine. His passenger's critical

A woman’s hand was severely injured early Sunday when it was hanging out a car window during a rollover crash north of Pasco.
The driver, Rafael Reyes Cardenas, allegedly admitted having two strong cocktails at a Tri-Cities bar before getting behind the wheel.
A breath sample showed his blood-alcohol level was 2.5 times the legal limit to drive in Washington, according to court documents.
Cardenas, 24, now is locked up in the Franklin County jail on $30,000 bail.
During a Monday appearance in Franklin County Superior Court, a judge found probable cause to hold him on suspicion of vehicular assault.
Washington state troopers were called at 3:05 a.m. Sunday for the single-car crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 395, 12 miles north of Pasco.
Cardenas and his two passengers all live in Othello and likely were heading home after a night out in the Tri-Cities.
Trooper James Stairet noticed that Cardenas was wearing a red wristband that he believed to be from “a local drinking establishment.”
The 2010 Chevrolet Camaro apparently left the roadway from the left shoulder and went about 200 feet in the median before Cardenas turned the wheel to get the car back on the highway, court documents said.
However, the Camaro rolled over and slid on its top across the northbound lanes. Once in the right shoulder, the car rolled again and came to a stop on its wheels, documents said.
One of the passengers was in the back seat with her right hand outside the vehicle when the crash happened.
The woman’s hand was dragged on the roadway, exposing her hand bones. Court documents don’t identify her.
A state patrol report shows Celsa M. Chuello Granadillo, 42, initially was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, then moved to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Mayorlin G. Rojas Chuello, 23, was treated at Kadlec in Richland.
Cardenas was checked out at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco before being booked into the jail.
All three of them wore seatbelts in the crash, the report said.
Cardenas was outside his car when troopers arrived. He told Stairet he had been driving and that the Camaro was his, though it wasn’t yet in his name, court documents said. He handed over the car keys.
Stairet said Cardenas’ eyes were watery and bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he had “an odor of intoxicants” on his breath.
Cardenas, asked how much he had to drink, said he had two “trash cans” earlier in the night, documents said. The cocktail typically involves several shots of different liquors with a mixer.
He allegedly showed several signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests, and gave a 0.208 percent breath sample. The legal limit to drive in the state is up to 0.08 percent.
