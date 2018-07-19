Richland antique mall smashed in by burglars

Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in a July 5 burglary of the Rag Time Antiques Mall in Richland’s Uptown.
Surveillance video from around 10 p.m. that night shows a person smashing a storefront window, then a cabinet near the front of the store.
The video then shows the person putting items in a nearby trashcan and dragging it with them as they left.
About an hour later, another person came in through the window and stole more stuff.
Anyone with information about the case can call nonemergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak with an officer.
