The 5-year-old Connell girl was excited to see her uncle. He responded by stabbing her

A Connell man admitted stabbing his 5-year-old niece on Valentine’s Day 2017 just moments after she had hugged him.
Oscar Garcia Romero, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court to a reduced charge of third-degree assault.
Prosecutors originally charged Garcia Romero with attempted first-degree murder, saying he acted with premeditated intent when he stabbed and slashed the young girl in the stomach with a butcher knife.
The girl, Alexia Romero Magana, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
Alexia, now 6, had just awoke from a nap on the couch in the family’s Connell home when she saw her uncle open the door to his bedroom. Meanwhile, her grandmother, Teresa Romero, was talking with a friend in the kitchen.
The young girl ran to hug Garcia Romero, then followed him as he went back into the bedroom, according to police and court documents. Garcia Romero closed the bedroom door.
Moments later, Teresa Romero heard the girl crying and found her son standing over his niece while holding a large kitchen knife in his hand, documents said.
Alexia was on the bed with her hand on her stomach.
Garcia Romero dropped the bloody knife and drove off in his car. He called police about an hour later from a Pasco convenience store and turned himself in.
The grandmother carried Alexia to the living room and her friend ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911. When police arrived, Alexia was wrapped in a sheet and being comforted by both of her parents.
Garcia Romero was ordered to serve 1 1/2 years in state prison. The recommended sentence is above the standard range for third-degree assault.
Once released from prison, Garcia Romero will be on supervision for one year.
He also must stay away from his niece for five years, and pay $12,162 to the city of Connell to cover his own medical expenses.
