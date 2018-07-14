He was drunk, armed and behind the wheel. What could go wrong?

A drunk man was arrested after allegedly shooting several times as he drove a car along a busy Kennewick street.
The first calls about Benjamin Garcia, 21, of Tacoma, driving recklessly came in around 7:16 a.m. Saturday. It was followed by several more reports near 27th Avenue and Ely Street.
One of those people said Garcia was firing a gun out of his window.
Kennewick officers quickly tracked the car down at West 33rd Avenue and South Ely Street, where they stopped him. They arrested him for DUI and discharging a firearm in a public place.
The two passengers in the car were not injured.
No one was injured and no property was damaged.
Several firearms were found in the car.
