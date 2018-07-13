Pasco councilman, 1. Drunk driver, 0

A group of Pasco residents, including a city councilman, stopped a drunk driver after he crashed into three vehicles and tried to walk away.
Pasco police and City Manager Dave Zabell said Lucas Aguilar Cruz, 49, appeared to be drunk when he crashed his 2004 Honda Civic into a car on 14th Avenue late Thursday evening.
He didn’t notice the Maloneys behind him.
The city councilman and his wife were showing Pasco to her father when they saw the crash.
Emily Maloney called police while Craig Maloney followed the car.
Cruz turned onto Park Street and slammed into another two cars before he got out and starting to walk away.
The people living nearby stopped Cruz from leaving, Craig Maloney said.
“It is a great feeling in the community right there,” he said. “People came out to make sure they were OK.”
