He drove 2 hours to have sex with a Richland teen. Police swapped his condoms for cuffs

A 30-year-old man admitted Wednesday that he intended to have sex with a teen girl when he showed up at a Richland apartment with condoms so she wouldn't get pregnant.
Jesus G. Contreras Salgado expected to find a 13-year-old girl as he walked into the home one year ago.
He had driven two hours from Tieton to be with her after exchanging numerous text messages.
But Contreras Salgado instead was greeted by undercover detectives. He was one of 26 men nabbed over five days in the Tri-Cities "Net Nanny Operation."
On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty in Benton County Superior Court to attempted second-degree rape of a child.
More than a half-dozen defendants from the sex sting have either entered guilty pleas or been convicted by a jury in the last five months.
In Contreras Salgado's case, court documents show he responded July 7, 2017, to an ad posted on Craigslist.
The ad was from a young and crazy girl who was home alone, bored and looking for a "clean guy who can teach me what its like to be an adult," documents said.
Contreras Salgado, who was 29 at the time, claimed to be 27. He sent through email two pictures of an unidentified male, including a nude shot.
The undercover officer made it clear she was "only 13," which did not deter Contreras Salgado. He asked if she could play "host," making sure her dad was not home, court documents said.
Contreras Salgado showed up at the apartment with a blue Slurpee, as instructed by the girl in their text messages, documents said.
Contreras Salgado is locked up without bail since he was convicted of a sex crime.
Sentencing is set Aug. 22.
Deputy Prosecutor Diana Ruff said she plans to recommend a mandatory minimum prison term of nearly five years, though the judge can give up to almost 6 1/2 years.
The charge does carry a life sentence, which means Contreras Salgado's ultimate release depends on his behavior and treatment while locked up.
A state board will determine his final release date once he's served the minimum time.
