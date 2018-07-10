Drunk driver with fireworks blamed for Kennewick blaze

A drunk man setting off fireworks sparked a 20-acre fire south of Kennewick Tuesday morning.
Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters arrived at the corner of Locust Grove Road and C Williams Road shortly before 1 a.m. to find Michael D. Burgess, 43, sitting in his car and a nearby field on fire.
The Kennewick man reportedly admitted to lighting fireworks in the field of dry wheat stubble, said Tracy Baker, District 1's public information officer.
It took firefighters about an hour and a half to get the blaze under control. No one was hurt and no buildings were threatened. The wheat that had been growing in the field was already harvested.
It's unclear why Burgess picked that field. He was booked into the Benton County jail for DUI.
Comments