Pasco police searching for shooter

Pasco police are hunting for the gunman in a Thursday night shooting at the Loyalty Inn.
The suspect, a man somewhere in his 20s or early 30s, shot the 24-year-old victim in his right arm and possibly his hip, Pasco police said. Officers were called to the Lewis Street motel shortly after 11 p.m. to investigate.
The victim was taken to Kadlec, and hasn't cooperated with officers about the shooting.
Investigators were able to get a picture from surveillance showing the suspect, dressed in black and a gold chain, walk into the Loyalty Inn.
He fled before police arrived.
Comments