Richland police hunting for robbers in Stevens Drive stickup

Richland police are searching for the two men responsible for a Tuesday night convenience store robbery.
The men, one armed with a gun, walked into the store on the 2200 block of Stevens Drive around 10:20 p.m. and began demanding items from the clerk, Richland police said. They men ran from the store and a police search came away empty.
The pair were between 17 and 20 years old, and were short with slender builds. They both wore masks.
Anyone with information should call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
