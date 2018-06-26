A 13-year-old thought he could out-drive Pasco police

A 13-year-old boy wrecked his parents' SUV trying to speed away from police Tuesday morning.
It's the second case in a week of an underaged, unlicensed driver wrecking his parents' car — after getting permission.
This time, the driver had a passenger, also 13. She ran from the scene, but was found later at home and unharmed.
Pasco Officer Alexander Busch spotted a 2017 Nissan Murano at Chiawana Park off Road 88 at 2:15 a.m. No one was supposed to be in the park after 10 p.m., so the officer went to investigate.
When the Murano pulled onto Road 88, Busch turned on his lights and signaled the driver to stop.
The teen turned off Road 88 into a field and Busch stopped chasing him, said Sgt. Dave Allen.
The driver then went west on Argent Road, but missed the bend it makes at Road 100.
He drove into a front yard of a house, plowing into the side of an RV in the driveway.
The driver, who had permission from his parents to use the SUV, was treated for minor injuries.
