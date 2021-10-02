Kennewick hospital board accepting applications for a new commissioner

The Kennewick Public Hospital District is accepting applications for a vacancy on its seven-member commissioner board.

The opening was created after the resignation of Commissioner Dr. Leonard Dreisbach, who is moving out of state. Dreisbach was appointed to the board in 2017.

Interested applicants should contact Commissioner Wanda Briggs at wbriggs@kenkhpd.com or by call 509-521-6945 no later than Friday, Oct. 15.

The person chosen to succeed Dreisbach would serve until that term expires in 2023 and would have to file for election the following year to retain the seat.

Applicants must live in the district. To see the district boundaries, click on “downloads” at kenkphd.com.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The mission of the health district, doing business as Two Rivers Health and funded by property taxes, is to help meet unmet medical needs in parts of the Tri-Cities area. It previously operated Trios Health, which is now owned by LifePoint Health.