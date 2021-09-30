Tri-Cities protest is part of national rallies spurred by Texas abortion law

In 2018, Tri-Citians participated in a Women’s March in Richland. (File) Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities protesters plan to take to the streets on Saturday, Oct. 2, as part of a series of national rallies against a Texas abortion law.

Backlash over the law prompted the Womxn’s March for Reproductive Rights in cities nationwide this weekend.

The Tri-Cities event is 1 p.m. Saturday in front of WinCo Foods at 4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick.

Organizers of the Kennewick event say the Texas law is part of a larger set of problems facing women.

“Why is it that for the last 50+ years reproductive rights have left the privacy of their doctors’ offices and been made a public display of politicized propaganda?” according to the event’s Facebook page.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Texas law went into effect Sept. 1, and bans any abortion as soon as six weeks after conception, and allows nearly any private citizen to sue an abortion provider.