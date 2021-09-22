Richland’s airport gets $3+ million to make these changes

A $3.1 million Federal Aviation Administration grant will help the Richland Airport make some over-due improvements.

The Port of Benton grant from the Airport Improvement Program will pay to upgrade decades-old electrical, lighting and guiding systems.

The program funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, signage and lighting.

Construction is expected to start at the Richland Airport off Highway 240 in June 2022 after design work is completed.

Depending on the ability to get the proper materials, the project is scheduled to be done by the end of next year.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The airport in north Richland serves largely regional business aviation customers.

It has two paved runways, a fixed-base operator, fuel station and other amenities with nearby highway and interstate access.

Earlier this year, the port received another FAA grant for nearly $900,000.

Some of that money paid for lighting design and construction at the Richland facilities.

And about $600,000 of the grant was allocated to projects at the Prosser Airport to add a new taxi lane and nine more hanger sites.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The closure of an informal campground in July to prepare for the 2022 construction was met by criticism of some local pilots who had frequently used the facility.

Earlier this week, the Walla Walla Regional Airport received more than $11 million for improvements.