It’s official: Amazon warehouses coming to Tri-Cities. Here’s how many jobs it will bring

Amazon is going to be hiring more than 1,500 full-time employees when it opens two new Pasco warehouses next year.

The massive international company is expanding in the Tri-Cities with the construction of two distribution centers just west of Highway 12, a company spokeswoman said Thursday in an email to the Tri-City Herald.

Each warehouse will be more than 1 million square feet. Amazon currently operates a call center in Kennewick.

The warehouses will be among the largest in North America.

“We are proud of the partnership that we have built with Amazon to locate these new operations facilities in our community,” said Pasco Mayor Saul Martinez in a news release. “This will have a long-term impact on Pasco, and it’s an opportunity to open new career paths in industries like logistics, retail, and technology with a company that is known for innovating.”

All the new jobs at the warehouses that have been labeled “Project Oyster” and “Project Pearl” in building permits and documents filed with the state will be full time.

The two warehouses across the road from each other will distribute different types of products.

The “Eastside” facility will handle smaller goods such as household items, books, toys and technology.

The “Westside” facility will stock larger items such as furniture, outdoor equipment, as well as large packages of paper goods and pet supplies.

“The city of Pasco welcomes these new Amazon facilities to our diverse and growing business community,” said Pasco City Manager Dave Zabell.

“Amazon brings great jobs with attractive pay and benefit packages as well as pathways to longer-term careers. These facilities will provide opportunity and help working families across our region.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.