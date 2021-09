Local Use the Force to find your way to Baby Yoda in this Tri-Cities corn maze September 16, 2021 2:23 PM

Middleton Six Sons Farm in Pasco, WA revealed the corn maze theme for the annual Middleton's Fall Festival which kicks off in the Tri-Cities this year on Sept. 18, 2021. The maze is a tribute to one of the family's favorite shows: The Mandalorian.