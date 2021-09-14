‘Deeply missed.’ Beloved Richland optometrist dies at 65

The longtime owner of the Uptown Vision Center in Richland has died. Tri-City Herald

A longtime Richland optometrist with a zest for life who endeared himself to everyone who met him has died.

Dr. Myles McCartney, 65, had been battling a brain tumor.

He owned the Uptown Vision Center that his father Charles McCartney started 70 years ago.

Myles McCartney worked at the clinic for nearly 40 years before retiring in late 2018 when he needed surgery for his tumor.

Friends said he continued to enjoy life and maintained a cheerful nature until his death Sept. 8.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Myles McCartney

The well-known Richland native’s death hit hard with many former Tri-Cities patients.

Several loyal clients described him on Facebook as the “best doctor I ever had” and others relayed that his cheerful manner always lifted the spirits of those around him.

“The care you gave to all who came through the door of your business were not just patients — most all became friends and you will be deeply missed,” wrote one person in commemoration.

McCartney’s obituary noted that he was an avid Tri-City Americans hockey fan and held season tickets since the team first formed.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He also enjoyed golfing and the Columbia Cup boat races, and could often be found dancing and singing with a beer choir at various Tri-Cities venues.

He had two grown children and was a grandfather.

Services are at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Einan’s at Sunset funeral home in Richland.