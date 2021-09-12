Gallery: Solemn scenes from Tri-Cities 9/11 remembrance

Leticia Zavala, of Richland, places her hand on the 9/11 Memorial in Kennewick in a moment of quiet remembrance before a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed thousands on Sept. 11, 2001. The Tri-Cities is one of a few communities in the U.S. to receive a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. jking@tricityherald.com

The Tri-Cities held a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Kennewick to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, in a terrorist attack that left nearly 3,000 dead and thousands more wounded.

“It’s been 20 years but it’s like yesterday,” Leticia Zavala said. “It’s so sad. It changed our country forever.”

She was one of hundreds who gathered at the Southridge complex Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The Tri-Cities is one of only a few communities across the nation that has a piece of the World Trade Center. Lampson International worked with city of Kennewick and the Port Authorities of New York and New Jersey to move and install the monument.

The three-ton, 35-foot-tall steel structure was dedicated 10 years ago on Sept. 11, 2011.