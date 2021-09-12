Local
Gallery: Solemn scenes from Tri-Cities 9/11 remembrance
The Tri-Cities held a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Kennewick to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, in a terrorist attack that left nearly 3,000 dead and thousands more wounded.
“It’s been 20 years but it’s like yesterday,” Leticia Zavala said. “It’s so sad. It changed our country forever.”
She was one of hundreds who gathered at the Southridge complex Saturday morning to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The Tri-Cities is one of only a few communities across the nation that has a piece of the World Trade Center. Lampson International worked with city of Kennewick and the Port Authorities of New York and New Jersey to move and install the monument.
The three-ton, 35-foot-tall steel structure was dedicated 10 years ago on Sept. 11, 2011.
