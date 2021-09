When Vivian Bunch, 12, got off the bus on Thursday afternoon, she was greeted with a giant yard display wishing her a happy birthday and celebrating that she is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to her mother, Robin, this is something she’s been looking forward to for a while, especially since her older sister got her vaccine. jking@tricityherald.com

