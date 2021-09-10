Tri-Cities Habitat for Humanity gets $100K donation after lumber prices soar

Kids play outside of the Habitat for Humanity Tri-County Partners 144th completed home before a recent dedication ceremony. jking@tricityherald.com

Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity is getting a significant financial injection with a $100,000 donation.

The gift from three private donors through the Three Rivers Community Foundation was in response to the drastic increase in lumber prices and other manufacturing materials during the COVID pandemic.

“Our goal for this campaign is to raise enough funds to cover the lumber packages for our next 10 homes,” said Jet Richardson, executive director of Tri-City County Habitat. “Supplies that used to cost $8,700 per home have skyrocketed to about $20,000 per home.”

Habitat for Humanity helps families access affordable housing they may not have been able to achieve on their own. Through the program, homeowners help build their own home alongside volunteers.

Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity was chartered as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International in 1994 to serve Franklin, Benton and western Walla Walla counties.

In 2014, the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla affiliates merged to form a single organization. The group has built nearly 150 houses across the region.