Kennewick water main break floods streets near Columbia Center mall

A 10-inch water main burst Wednesday, sending water bubbling onto a busy Kennewick street.

Water started pooling near the intersection of Center Parkway and Gage Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Police closed the intersection behind Columbia Center mall, and crews were working to clear the water away Wednesday afternoon. One lane of the roundabout was opened at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Crews work to drain water and unearth a 10-inch water main that water main that broke around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Center Parkway and Gage Boulevard in Kennewick. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

City officials are not sure what caused the break.

The water threatened to flood several businesses and stores in the area.

A small lake formed outside of Mail by the Mall, Final Touch Upholstery and Back Street Hair Design after a 10-inch water main broke at the Gage Boulevard and Center Parkway intersection in Kennewick around 4 p.m. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

The rising water shocked Kim Cruz of Kennewick who was sitting at Back Street Hair Design and heard Raelene Wooley say there was a lake outside.

“My car just happened to be in the middle of the lake,” Cruz said. “I decided I needed to move it. We took my sandals off, put clear plastic bags on my feet, walked through the water, and I drove the car to another place.”

She was waiting for her husband to come pick her up because the roads were shut down.

City workers and law enforcement officers block off roadways near Center Parkway and Gage Boulevard in Kennewick after a 10-inch water main broke around 4 p.m., causing the area to flood. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com