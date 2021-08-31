Tri-Cities fire destroys family’s home. Police rescue woman, kitten in 2nd blaze

A fire destroyed a Bowles Road home in Finley displacing a family of five Monday night. Tri-City Herald

A Finley family lost their home after a fire broke out Monday night, possibly because of an air conditioning unit.

The parents and three children were able to get out ahead of the blaze that started just after 7:45 p.m. at the Homestead Housing Community on Bowles Road, said Benton County Fire District 1 Capt. Ron Fryer.

When firefighters arrived the house was consumed by fire, and firefighters worked to keep flames from spreading to nearby homes. They also received help from Pasco fire crews.

Firefighters were at the scene until 1:20 a.m. While an official cause has not been determined, fire officials suspect it started with the air conditioner.

The family received help from the American Red Cross to find a place to stay for the night.

Fryer said the home was destroyed and the family didn’t have insurance, so they are facing a long road to recover from the blaze.

It was the second fire of the day to force people out of their home.

Kennewick police officers helped save a vulnerable adult and a kitten from a First Avenue home that also caught fire Monday.

Kennewick police helped a woman and a kitten out of this home when smoke came pouring out of a home. Kennewick Police Department

Police were called to the home on the 400 block about 3:15 p.m. to the report of a person needing help, Kennewick police said on Facebook. When they arrived, officers found black smoke pouring out of the house.

They went inside and found a woman in a back bedroom, and as they helped her outside an officer spotted the kitten.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. Tri-Cities Animal Control is caring for the kitten while the woman recovers.

“There were no working smoke detectors in the home. This is an unfortunate reminder to check your smoke detectors and ensure they are in good working order,” Kennewick police said.