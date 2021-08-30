1 missing after blaze destroys home near West Richland

Firefighters are still trying to find a man reported missing after a fire tore through a manufactured home near West Richland.

The man remains unaccounted for after his three family members escaped the home on the 21000 block of East Ruppert Road near Fox Hill Drive about 4:30 a.m. Monday, said Benton County Fire District 4 Chief Paul Carlyle.

When firefighters arrived, the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. Ruppert Road was closed as firefighters fought the blaze because the hoses had to cross the roadway.

Firefighters have the fire under control, but haven’t been able to get inside the gutted building to check if the missing man had gotten trapped, Carlyle said. There are still hot spots on the roof and sections of the floor that are weakened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 2, along with the Richland Fire Department, helped.