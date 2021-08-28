Local

1 dies in high-speed rollover on Highway 395 north of Pasco

By Tri-City Herald staff

The driver died in a Saturday morning rollover on Highway 395 about eight miles north of Pasco.
The driver died in a Saturday morning rollover on Highway 395 about eight miles north of Pasco. Courtesy Franklin County Fire District 3

One person is dead after a high-speed crash on Highway 395 about eight miles north of Pasco, on Saturday morning, according to Franklin County Fire District 3.

The fire district reported that a small car rolled, landing on its wheels, and the driver was ejected. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 10 a.m. that it was at the crash scene to assist the Washington State Patrol.

Drivers should use caution in the area, it said.

No further information was immediately available.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

239992533_4551091451601430_3988264483366939803_n.jpg
Franklin County Fire District 3, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 395 Saturday morning. Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Annette Cary
Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment, science and health for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service