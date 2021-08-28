1 dies in high-speed rollover on Highway 395 north of Pasco

The driver died in a Saturday morning rollover on Highway 395 about eight miles north of Pasco. Courtesy Franklin County Fire District 3

One person is dead after a high-speed crash on Highway 395 about eight miles north of Pasco, on Saturday morning, according to Franklin County Fire District 3.

The fire district reported that a small car rolled, landing on its wheels, and the driver was ejected. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 10 a.m. that it was at the crash scene to assist the Washington State Patrol.

Drivers should use caution in the area, it said.

No further information was immediately available.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Franklin County Fire District 3, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 395 Saturday morning. Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff's Office