2020 Census shows Tri-Cities Latino population is growing, but by how much?

The number of people living in Benton and Franklin counties jumped by more than 50,000 in the last 10 years.

The Tri-Cities area is now home to more than 304,000 residents, according to newly released 2020 U.S. Census data.

Franklin County grew the fastest in Washington state over the decade at 24%, and Benton County was the third fastest at 18%.

In all Benton County now has nearly 206,900 residents and Franklin County has about 96,800.

Growth in the Hispanic population outpaced overall growth in both counties as the Tri-Cities becomes more diverse.

“The growth and diversity in the community is a really good, positive thing,” said Karl Dye, chief executive of the Tri-City Development Council. “The more diverse we are the stronger we are as a community.”

The strong growth is good for the local economy, he said.

As fast as the population is growing, jobs are growing even faster leaving a shortage of workers, he said.

“We need a skilled work force,” he said. “That means people moving in from other places.”

The biggest need now is for workers in food processing and warehousing jobs, he said.

But there also are jobs for union and Hanford cleanup workers and opportunities for engineers, scientists and people with master’s degrees, he said.

People can get the training and education they need to advance in the Tri-Cities, whether from Columbia Basin College, Washington State University Tri-Cities or organized labor apprenticeships, he said.

“The key is having good population growth to draw from,” he said.

Growth by race, ethnicity

In Benton County, the Hispanic population jumped 51% from 32,700 to over 49,300 people.

In 2010 the population was 19% Hispanic. Now, Latinos account for 24% of the residents.

Over the same time period of time white, non-Hispanic residents increased by 4% to 135,700.

Populations in 2020 of other races included 2,600 Black non-Hispanic residents, an increase of 29%; 6,240 Asian non-Hispanic residents, an increase of 35%, and 10,125 people who said they were two or more non-Hispanic races.

In Franklin County, the Hispanic population increased by 31% to nearly 52,500.

In 2010 its population was 51% Hispanic and now it is 54% Latino.

Over the same time period white non-Hispanic residents increased by 10% to 37,200.

Other races included 1,600 Black non-Hispanic residents, an increase of 20%; 1,800 Asian non-Hispanic residents, an increase of 30%, and 2,700 people who said they were two or more non-Hispanic races.

The increase in the Latino population is a continuation of a trend over at least the last 15 years, particularly in Pasco, said Martin Valdez, interim executive director of the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The percentage increase was larger in Benton County than Franklin County because Hispanics were already the majority in Franklin County, he said, pointing out that the Hispanic population in Franklin County remains larger than in Benton County.

Latinos tend to move to the Tri-Cities area from smaller communities in the Lower Yakima Valley and elsewhere in Eastern Washington.

For younger Hispanics who are the first in their families to go to college, they may choose the Tri-Cities as a place to live with professional jobs available, including at the Hanford site, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and in other growing industries, he said.

For young adults from towns like Mattawa, Mabton and Granger the Tri-Cities may seem more familiar than a city like Seattle, he said.

It is also relatively affordable, at least compared to metropolitan areas, he said.

The Tri-Cities also attracts workers from California, Mexico and elsewhere because of its good cost of living and plentiful jobs, including in agriculture and packing houses, he said.

Under 18 population

Growth in both Benton and Franklin counties for people under 18 was slower than the overall population.

In both counties, the number increased by 14%.

In Benton County, the population of Hispanics under 18 increased by 36%, while the population of white non-Hispanics under 18 decreased by 4%.

In Franklin County, the population of Hispanics under 18 increased by 16%, while the population of white non-Hispanics under 18 increased by 5%.

Beyond Tri-Cities

Figures released earlier this year showed that the overall population of Washington state grew by nearly 15% over the past 10 years to more than 7.7 million.

But despite the population jump it isn’t getting any more than its current 10 U.S. House seats.

Information released in August showed that statewide, those who identify as Hispanic (40.2% growth), Asian (52.0% growth) and two or more races (106.6% growth) fueled much of Washington’s growth since 2010.

The five counties that saw the largest jump in population from 2010 to 2020 were: Franklin, with a 23.8% change; Clark, at 18.3%; Benton, at 18.1%; King, with 17.5%; and Thurston, at 16.9%.

Only two of the state’s 39 counties saw a decrease in population: Ferry, with a 4.9% decline; and Columbia, at 3.1%

The release of the redistricting data culled from the 2020 census is more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The redistricting numbers states use for redrawing congressional and legislative districts show where white, Asian, Black and Hispanic communities grew over the past decade.

It also shows which areas have gotten older or younger and the number of people living in dorms, prisons and nursing homes.

The Washington State Redistricting Commission, which started meeting in January, is tentatively set to publish a draft legislative district map on Sept. 21 and a draft congressional district map on Sept. 28.

The commission has until Nov. 15 to produce final maps.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.