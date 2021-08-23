Local
Franklin deputies asking for help to find missing 41-year-old man
Investigators are asking for help to find a 41-year-old Pasco man who disappeared from Walla Walla County on Friday.
Angel David Torres was last known to have been east of Burbank when he went missing, according to the the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
He is believed to have been driving a blue 2005 Ford Excursion with a license plate of BFV0987.
Investigators did not say what Torres was doing when he disappeared.
Anyone with information about where Torres might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-545-3501 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
Comments