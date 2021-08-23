Local

Franklin deputies asking for help to find missing 41-year-old man

Pasco, WA

Investigators are asking for help to find a 41-year-old Pasco man who disappeared from Walla Walla County on Friday.

Torres photo 1.jpg
Angel David Torres disappeared Friday east of Burbank. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding him. Franklin County Sheriff''s Office

Angel David Torres was last known to have been east of Burbank when he went missing, according to the the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He is believed to have been driving a blue 2005 Ford Excursion with a license plate of BFV0987.

Torres Expedition.png
Franklin County sheriff’s investigators are looking for help finding 2005 Ford Excursion that was being driven by Angel David Torres, 41. Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Investigators did not say what Torres was doing when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about where Torres might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-545-3501 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

