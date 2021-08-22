Firefighting boat will make a stretch of the Columbia River near Tri-Cities safer

The stretch of the Columbia River along Benton County’s southern border used to be a lonely place to get in trouble.

Rescue crews had drive from the Tri-Cities, taking an hour to get into the water.

For the last month though, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies quickly rescued several people from a sinking boat, helped a stranded boater and responded to an emergency beacon.

The faster response was thanks to a used boat that Benton County Fire District 6 was able to buy from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for $2,500.

Normally, similar boats cost about $250,000. And that’s far beyond the budget of the largely volunteer fire district with an annual budget of $900,000.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We couldn’t afford it otherwise,” said Fire Chief Rolland Watt. “We’re in the process of trying to replace some of the aging vehicles. The land-based responses would have to come first.”

He credited Interim Benton County Sheriff Jon Law with brokering the deal with the county commissioners.

Since buying it about four months ago, Fire District 6 crews have installed a water canon, a pump and connections for hoses that will let the district fight fires along the shoreline and on boats on the river.

The fire district used a $12,000 grant from the Washington state Department of Natural Resources to help buy the pump and other equipment.

30 miles river shoreline

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The 279-square-mile fire district stretches from 2 miles east of McNary Dam on the Columbia River to the county line and as far north as Coffin Road. It includes 30 miles of river shoreline.

Passing trains on tracks paralleling the river and fishermen along the shore have sparked fires in hard to reach areas near the Columbia River.

“Most of the river is inaccessible from the roadways,” Watt said. “We have a heck of a time getting to the river. It can literally take an hour.”

He said, for example, the boat could have helped them fight the blaze that burned along 10 miles of shore last September.

The district also includes a large wildlife refuge that is nearly impossible to get through on foot, but they now will be able to fight a fire from the river.

It also can be used for fires on the water, Watt said, such as the barge fire in Irrigon, Ore., in June.

And they plan to use it to aid two other counties in the region that don’t have a similar boat.

“I think it’ll last us another 15 or 20 years,” Watt said.

Fire District 4 station

Also, Benton County Fire District 4 announced this week that it’s opened a new fire station at 8031 Keene Road.

The new station will help district crews respond faster in the western section of the district between West Richland and Benton City, according to the fire district.