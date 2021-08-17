Local

This mom and 8-year-old were last seen 4 months ago. They may be in Tri-Cities

Pasco, WA

Pasco police are asking for help to find a missing 8-year-old boy and his mother after they disappeared four months ago.

Melissa Napier’s father reported then that he’d lost contact with his 30-year-old daughter and grandson, Mason Anthony Johnson, soon after she asked if she could move into his Troutdale, Ore., home.

She never showed up, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

The last time anyone saw them was during a FaceTime video call with a friend in April.

Melissa Napier, who has struggled with homelessness and drug issues, has ties to Kennewick, Pasco, Troutdale and Montana.

Investigators are not certain whether she is in the Tri-Cities, but there are indications she could be in south central Washington state.

Anyone with possible information on their whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov concerning case 21-23829.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
