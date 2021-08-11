Southridge High graduate killed in motorcycle crash near Olympia

Isaac Mabry, a 2016 Southridge High School graduate, died Saturday in a motorcycle crash near Olympia. Courtesy Zack Mabry

A 2016 Southridge High School grad died last weekend in a motorcycle crash near Olympia.

Friends of Isaac A. Mabry took to social media all week to post tributes after learning of his death.

The 23-year-old was described as a “genuinely passionate person” with an “amazing soul,” with people saying their hearts were shattered but they were blessed and lucky to have known him.

He had been living in Lacey and worked as a machinist for Amazon.

Mabry is the son of DeVon Cookie Mabry and Ron Mabry, a current member of the Kennewick School Board.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

His brother, Zack Mabry of Kennewick, started a memorial fund on GoFundMe to make a donation of trees in Isaac’s name to be planted in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

The campaign’s goal was for $1,500, and as of Wednesday afternoon it had reached $22,600.

The Gifford Pinchot forest extends along the western slopes of Cascade Range, from Mount Rainier National Park to the Columbia River, and includes Mount St. Helens.

“Isaac had an amazing appreciation for nature and a love of being outdoors ...,” Zack Mabry wrote on the GoFundMe campaign page. “The National Park will then stand as a place of memory for his friends and family.”

The goal is to plant 500 trees. Donations will be sent through The Trees Remember, with the hope that after the campaign ends, people will continue to plant trees across Washington state through the website in Isaac Mabry’s memory.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We’re all extensions of Isaac, branches if you will of a beautiful, grand tree,” Zack Mabry wrote.

Heidi Jensen, Isaac Mabry’s older cousin, described him as her “birthday twin” and shared several photos of the two celebrating their birthdays together. She included a picture of when the two first met, with Jensen holding Mabry as a newborn.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $23,000 to plant trees in Isaac Mabry’s memory in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Courtesy Zack Mabry

“(The memorial fund) hasn’t even been up 24 hours and has raised over $17000,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening. “A testament to how truly beloved Isaac was to anyone he ever met. Let’s plant a forest for Isaac.”

The family is working with Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick. Service plans have not yet been announced.