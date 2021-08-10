Local

Pasco school bus drivers looking for public support

A couple dozen Pasco school bus drivers and supporters stand at the intersection of Road 68 and Burden Boulevard early Tuesday morning during an informational demonstration.

Tamara Pearson, who has been a contracted bus driver for nine years, said that the bus drivers are demonstrating to get their message out that they want fair wages and it isn’t a protest.

“What we hope to gain is competitive wages to be in running with Kennewick and Richland,” she said.

Pearson added that while the bus drivers are a part of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 280 where she’s the steward, the demonstration was not a union event nor a strike. She added that the extension to their three-year contract is set to expire at the end of the month and that negotiations are continuing.

Allison Stormo
Allison Stormo has been an editor, writer and designer at newspapers throughout the Pacific Northwest for more than 20 years. She is a former Tri-City Herald news editor, and recently returned to the newsroom.
