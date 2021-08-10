Pasco school bus drivers looking for public support

A couple dozen Pasco school bus drivers and supporters stand at the intersection of Road 68 and Burden Boulevard early Tuesday morning during an informational demonstration.

Tamara Pearson, who has been a contracted bus driver for nine years, said that the bus drivers are demonstrating to get their message out that they want fair wages and it isn’t a protest.

“What we hope to gain is competitive wages to be in running with Kennewick and Richland,” she said.

Pearson added that while the bus drivers are a part of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 280 where she’s the steward, the demonstration was not a union event nor a strike. She added that the extension to their three-year contract is set to expire at the end of the month and that negotiations are continuing.