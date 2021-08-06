Man killed in head-on highway crash east of Pasco

A man was killed early Friday in a head-on car crash on Highway 124 just east of Burbank.

The wreck happened about 5 a.m. on the busy two-lane road southeast of Pasco.

It’s heavily traveled by commuters to industrial and ag-related businesses and farms in the Burbank area of Walla Walla County.

Coroner officials said they were still working with the Washington State Patrol to identify the victim and notify his relatives.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.