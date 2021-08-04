One of Prosser’s ‘biggest believers,’ leader Cormac Thompson Jr. dies

Tri-City Herald

Cormac C. Thompson Jr., a lifelong Prosser resident who has forever left his imprint on the soul of the town, has died after a long illness.

“I can’t say enough how large his heart was for this community,” said Port of Benton Commissioner Jane Hagerty. “He probably was one of the biggest believers on what could be done for this community — perhaps who has ever lived here.”

Hagerty had known Thompson, 76, for five decades and was involved in numerous community projects together.

She said a solid friendship formed after she got past an initial impression — that was perhaps intimidating — to what she described as a “big teddy bear.”

The pair were among the founders of the now defunct Prosser Food and Wine Fair, organizing the annual event together for the first 10 of its nearly 35-year run.

“He was a very dedicated person, very dedicated to our community and a very outstanding citizen,” Hagerty said.

The commitment to community was in Thompson’s genes. He was part of a pioneer Prosser family who settled in in town in 1920 when his father was 13.

The elder Cormac Thompson became one of the first aviators in the Yakima Valley,as well as prolific author, architect and radio station owner.

His mother Inez was a longtime community activist and founder of the Benton County Historical Museum — which her husband designed — and served as its curator for 33 years.

They died within months of each other in 2002. A Tri-City Herald editorial at the time described the pair as “the embodiment of the spirit of Prosser.”

Love of flying

The younger Thompson inherited his father’s love of flying and got his pilot’s license when he was just 16.

And he passed it on to his son Cormac Thompson III — aka Cory — who helped run the family aviation business, Thompson Aviation.

All the while, he continued his involvement in groups and projects like the Lions Club, serving as a councilman and being the master of ceremonies for the Miss Prosser Pageant and the annual State’s Day parade.

But flying was perhaps an even more monumental part of Cormac Thompson Jr.’s life. He was was flight instructor at the Prosser Airport for 35 years before he retired his wings in 2010. Although he continued overseeing operations for several more years.

The Port of Benton even recognized the Thompson family’s influence at the airport by dedicating a basalt column and memorial plaque in their honor.

The one-time chamber president also was honored in 1979 with the city’s Distinguished Service Award and was Prosser’s Outstanding Citizen in 1984.

But Thompson’s influence traveled well beyond the air and onto the airwaves.

For 30 years, he helped run the radio station KACA-FM 101.7 that he co-founded with his parents in 1962. He went on to get a bachelor’s in communication from Washington State University, then served a general manager until the station was sold.

At the time it was established, it was only the 13th commercial radio station in Washington.

Thompson’s voice would echo over the airwaves and was known as “The Voice of the Mustangs” while he broadcast high school sports.

“He had a very outstanding voice,” Hagerty said, adding that she believes his career would have been far bigger if in a city like Seattle. “But his heart was here and wouldn’t have ever left.”

Services

Thompson his survived by his wife Linda, children, Linda Thompson and Cormac “Cory” Thompson III and four grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Prosser Airport at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Full Military Honors will be provided by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and National Guard.

