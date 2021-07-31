Tri-Cities Cancer Center barbecue canceled. Low COVID vaccination rate blamed

Tri-Cities Cancer Center, Kennewick. Tri-City Herald file

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation has canceled its Saturday, July 31, fundraising barbecue due to the high levels of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area.

“It has become increasingly apparent that due to the low vaccination rates in our community, it would be unsafe for us to continue to hold our Saturday event,” said Liz McLaughlin, executive director of the Cancer Center Foundation.

The low vaccination rate is putting “unprecedented stress on our regional health care system and continues to put our patients and caregivers at risk,” said Jim Hall, of the Kadlec Regional Medical Center Foundation, which was a co-host of the event.

Instead of the barbecue, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 31 at Bookwalter Winery in Richland.

The Kadlec Foundation Golf Classic, scheduled for Aug. 6, has been postponed due to the high rate of COVID-19 in the community. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 8.