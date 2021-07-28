$4 million project at Kennewick’s Clover Island is for walkers, bikers and fish

Work will start in a couple months on a $4 million project at Clover Island in Kennewick that will benefit people and salmon.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contract for the work to TDX Power Services.

“Together with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers we are working to restore Clover Island’s northern shoreline and extend the Riverwalk trail,” said Tana Bader-Inglima, deputy chief.

Plans call for extending the walking trail from the lighthouse along part of the north edge of the island, adding seating and safety lighting.

Other work would be done in the Columbia River to benefit endangered fish at the 16-acre, largely man-made island between the cable and blue bridges.

A shallow water bench will be built to help out-migrating juvenile, and wetlands will be developed along part of the shore to benefit not only salmon, but also other wildlife and aquatic species, said Rebecca Kalamasz, project manager for the Corps.

The project should help four species listed as endangered — upper Columbia River spring-run chinook salmon, upper Columbia River steelhead, middle Columbia River steelhead and bull trout.

The Port of Kennewick already has done work along the causeway to the island, with the Corps taking over the project where water is faster and the slope is steeper as the Columbia River flows along the north shore of Clover Island. Work will continue around the east end of the island to about the U.S. Coast Guard location.

Cost of the project is being shared by the Corps and the Port of Kennewick, with funding also contributed by the city of Kennewick, Benton County and a grant from the state of Washington.

Construction will start in the fall to extend the Riverwalk trail along part of the north shore of Clover Island in Kennewick and improve salmon habitat. Kim Fetrow Courtesy Port of Kennewick

“This is a great project that will create a living shoreline, enhance the habitat for fish, expand recreation and improve economic opportunities on Kennewick’s historic waterfront,” said Bader-Inglima.

TDX Power Services is based in Alaska and has an office in Walla Walla.

Planning and engineering for the work has already been done, clearing the way for construction to start in the fall.