Truck driver killed after flipping his semi in south Benton County

A Yuba City, Calif., man died when his semi went onto its side on Highway 14 near Paterson. Google Maps

A 36-year-old truck driver died on Highway 14 after flipping his semi and trailer early Monday.

Harminder S. Dhaliwal of Yuba City, Calif., was driving east on the rural two-lane highway just after midnight when he went off the road in southern Benton County.

He overcorrected sending the truck cab and trailer onto its side, the Washington State Patrol said in a release.

Someone saw the crash and called 911.

Investigators are not certain why he went off the road.

Dhaliwal wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the cab and died at the scene.

An autopsy is not planned but blood tests are expected, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.