Kennewick man starts his house on fire while burning weeds in his yard

A man burning weeds outside his home started a fire that nearly burned down his house.

The man in his early to mid 60s was clearing the weeds shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of North Hartford Street when the flames got out of control, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael told the Herald.

The fire then spread to a staircase on the backside of his house.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man spraying water on the fire with a garden hose, which slowed the spread of the flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, and kept the damage contained to the back staircase and the yard.

The house had some minor damage.

Kennewick fire officials are reminding Tri-Citians that fire conditions are extreme, meaning fires can start easily and spread fast.

Residents aren’t allowed to burn most yard waste at any time within the city limits.