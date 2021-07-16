Pasco driver killed when broadsided by a semi truck after missing stop sign

A Pasco man died when he didn’t stop at an intersection on a rural Grant County highway.

Juan Medina-Sanchez, 27, was heading east on Road F Southwest south of Royal City at 6:20 a.m. Thursday when he drove onto Highway 26 in front of a semi truck hauling two trailers, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The truck slammed into the driver’s side of the Ford Expedition. The truck and SUV both ended up off the road.

Medina Sanchez, who was not wearing his seat belt, died at the scene.

The truck driver, Diego D. Rivera, 33, of Connell, was not hurt.

The crash and the investigation kept the two-lane highway closed for about five hours Thursday, according to Trooper John Bryant.