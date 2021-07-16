Local

Pasco driver killed when broadsided by a semi truck after missing stop sign

Pasco, WA

A Pasco man died when he didn’t stop at an intersection on a rural Grant County highway.

Juan Medina-Sanchez, 27, was heading east on Road F Southwest south of Royal City at 6:20 a.m. Thursday when he drove onto Highway 26 in front of a semi truck hauling two trailers, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The truck slammed into the driver’s side of the Ford Expedition. The truck and SUV both ended up off the road.

Medina Sanchez, who was not wearing his seat belt, died at the scene.

The truck driver, Diego D. Rivera, 33, of Connell, was not hurt.

The crash and the investigation kept the two-lane highway closed for about five hours Thursday, according to Trooper John Bryant.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service