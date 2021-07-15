Local

Bicyclist seriously hurt in possible distracted driving crash in Pasco

A bicyclist was seriously hurt after a crash on Broadmoor Boulevard in May. Franklin County deputies are continuing to investigate it.
Pasco, WA

Franklin County detectives continue to investigate a crash on Broadmoor Boulevard that left a bicyclist hospitalized for weeks.

Teresa Kruschke, 61, of Pasco, was heading north on the boulevard on a bike just before 2 p.m. May 30, when she was hit from behind by a Ford F150 pickup truck, said Franklin County sheriff’s Commander Rick Rochleau.

Rochleau said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the Sunday afternoon crash.

But investigators are looking into whether the driver, David Madrigal, 46, of Pasco, was distracted by his cellphone.

Kruschke, a longtime area fitness instructor, was wearing a helmet but suffered numerous broken bones and other injuries after being knocked 15 yards from her bike. She was hospitalized for three weeks.

