Bicyclist seriously hurt in possible distracted driving crash in Pasco
Franklin County detectives continue to investigate a crash on Broadmoor Boulevard that left a bicyclist hospitalized for weeks.
Teresa Kruschke, 61, of Pasco, was heading north on the boulevard on a bike just before 2 p.m. May 30, when she was hit from behind by a Ford F150 pickup truck, said Franklin County sheriff’s Commander Rick Rochleau.
Rochleau said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the Sunday afternoon crash.
But investigators are looking into whether the driver, David Madrigal, 46, of Pasco, was distracted by his cellphone.
Kruschke, a longtime area fitness instructor, was wearing a helmet but suffered numerous broken bones and other injuries after being knocked 15 yards from her bike. She was hospitalized for three weeks.
