Kennewick drivers will need patience as city starts summer road paving. Here’s where

Several well-traveled streets in south Kennewick are being repaved this month through late August. Tri-City Herald file

Drivers will need patience as an overlay of new asphalt is added to several well-traveled streets in south Kennewick this month through late August.

Road work projects also include replacing some of the corner curb ramps linking sidewalks to street level.

The asphalt overlay will be done on these streets:

▪ West 27th Avenue from South Ely Street to Highway 395.

▪ West 27th Avenue from Highway 395 to Southridge Boulevard.

▪ Southridge Boulevard from the roundabout at West 27th Avenue to Hildebrand Boulevard.

▪ Hildebrand Boulevard from Southridge boulevard to South Dawes Street.

The work will require lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Some detours may be required.

The grinding and paving work is planned for late July and will be be done nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city will post update information as projects proceed at bit.ly/KennAsphalt.